Read in Full: Government Reveals SAGE Membership

The Government has finally released the membership list of its Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). Presumably just to set the conspiracy theorists off, two participants have not given permission to be named…

Read the list in full below:

Sir Patrick Valiance FMedSci FRS, Government Chief Scientific Adviser

Professor Chris Whitty CB, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser, FMedSci Department of Health and Social Care

Professor John Aston, Chief Scientific Adviser, Home Office

Professor Wendy Barclay FMedSci, Imperial College London

Professor Phil Blythe, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Transport

Professor Ian Boyd FRSE, University of St Andrews

Professor Andrew Curran, Chief Scientific Adviser, Health and Safety Executive

Dr Gavin Debrera, Public Health England

Professor Sir Ian Diamond FRSE FBA, National Statistician, Office for National Statistics

Professor Yvonne Doyle CB, Medical Director, Public Health England

Professor John Edmunds OBE FMedSci, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Professor Sir Jeremy Farrar Director FMedSci FRS, Wellcome Trust

Professor Neil Ferguson OBE FMedSci, Imperial College London

Dr Aidan Fowler FRCS, National Health Service England

Professor Julia Gog, University of Cambridge

Dr David Halpern, Behavioural Insights Team, Cabinet Office

Dr Jenny Harries OBE, Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Dr Demis Hassabis FRS, Personal capacity as a data scientist

Professor Peter Horby, University of Oxford

Dr Indra Joshi, NHSx

Professor Dame Theresa Marteau FMedSci, University of Cambridge

Professor Dame Angela McLean FRS, Chief Scientific Adviser, Ministry of Defence

Professor Graham Medley, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Professor Andrew Morris FMedSci FRSE, University of Edinburgh

Professor Carole Mundell, Chief Scientific Adviser, Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Professor Cath Noakes, University of Leeds

Dr Rob Orford, Welsh Government

Professor Michael Parker, University of Oxford

Professor Sharon Peacock FMedSci, Public Health England

Professor Alan Penn, Chief Scientific Adviser, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Professor Steve Powis FRCP, National Health Service England

Dr Mike Prentice, National Health Service England

Mr Osama Rahman, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Education

Professor Venki Ramakrishnan PRS, Ex Officio as Chair of DELVE, convened by the Royal Society

Professor Andrew Rambaut FRSE, University of Edinburgh

Professor Tom Rodden, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Professor Brooke Rogers OBE, Kings College London

Dr James Rubin, Kings College London

Professor Calum Semple, University of Liverpool

Dr Mike Short CBE, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for International Trade

Dr Gregor Smith, Scottish Government Chief Medical Officer

Professor Sir David Spieglhalter FRS, University of Cambridge

Professor Jonathan Van Tam MBE, Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Professor Russell Viner PRCPCH, University College London

Professor Charlotte Watts CMG FMedSci, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for International Development

Professor Mark Walport FRCP FMedSci FRS, UK Research and Innovation

Professor Mark Woolhouse FRSE, University of Edinburgh

Professor Lucy Yardley, University of Bristol

Professor Ian Young, Northern Ireland Executive

Professor Maria Zambon FMedSci, Public Health England