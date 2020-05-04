Not-So-Independent, Activist-Stuffed Shadow SAGE

The self-styled, self-appointed ‘alternative SAGE’ shadow committee will hold their first press conference shortly. In not-so-surprising news this publicity savvy committee is made up of hyper-political scientists, many of whom have a grudge to bear against the government. Among its membership are actual communists, Labour Party donors, activists, Corbynistas, “anti-Zionists”, Brexit conspiracy theorists and even a former Greek MP. Guido brings you an extraordinary rundown of eight members of the twelve strong committee here…

Chair: Sir David King

Disastrously advised Blair and Brown to promote diesel cars

Lost his job as the Government’s Special Representative for Climate Change under Boris as Foreign secretary. Subsequently emerged as a leading critic of Boris

Promoted the conspiracy theory that Boris and Brexit are ‘alt right’

Complained that the Conservative Government didn’t put him on the media enough with regards to climate change, telling the Guardian “It was absurd. Here was Britain doing more than almost the rest of the world put together on this issue and I’m kept off the public airwaves”

Pushed for a second EU referendum

Professor Susan Michie

Member of the British Communist Party of 40 years

Donated £14,000 to the Labour Party under Corbyn

Wife of former Corbyn SpAd Andrew Murray

Mother of Labour’s Head of Complaints Laura Murray

Dr Zubaida Haque

Claimed Labour antisemitism stories were ‘weaponised religion’ being stoked by “Steve Bannon politics“

Called the government a “far-right Conservative govt.”

Defended Shamima Begum’s citizenship

Fabian Society writer

Professor Elias Mossialos

Greek MP for the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) (2009-2012)

Former State Minister and Government Spokesman in George Papandreou’s cabinet

Authored “Leaving the EU poses ‘critical threat’ to NHS” paper

Former head of EKON, Rigas Feraios, the Greek Communist Youth

Professor Gabriel Scally

Labour activist

Donated thousands to Labour

Labour policy adviser

member of Labour policy forum

Professor Christina Pagel

Professor Allyson Pollock

Author of a conspiracy book “ NHS plc: The Privatisation of Our Health Care”

Senior trade unionist

Campaigned for a ban on tackling in school rugby matches

Multiple attacks on Tories on social media

Claimed Brexit “will axe the right to health”

Vocal Corbyn supporter, called Blairite MPs “bullying”, “backstabbing” and “undemocratic”

Wants to nationalise old people’s homes

Professor Anthony Costello

Attended Labour Party Conference

Continual Labour Party campaigning and activism on line

Claimed “ Labour is better for the economy than the Conservatives”

Claimed “Tories have brought division and rancour.”

Claimed “ no one should vote for this heartless, uncaring Tory government”

Promoted discredited No Deal disaster capitalism conspiracy theory

Claimed a general election would destroy the Conservative Party

Guido looks forward to this political committee’s ‘impartial’ advice…