Conor Burns Resigns After Suspension from Commons for Misuse of Parliamentary Privilege

The House of Commons Standards Commissioner has suspended Trade Minister Conor Burns from the house for seven days for suggesting he might use parliamentary privilege to secure a loan for his father, as well as having misused Commons stationery. The commission also finds he kept making “veiled threats” while being investigated…

The Standards Commissioner says he “put personal interest before public interest by suggesting that he would take advantage of his public office to pursue his father’s financial dispute”, who has told Burns that his actions “gives fuel to the belief that Members are able and willing to use the privileges accorded them by their membership of the House to benefit their own personal interests”. Read the commission’s report in full below: