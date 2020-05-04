Will the ‘new abnormal’ become the ‘new normal’?

The laws passed in late March to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic are the greatest restrictions on liberty in modern British history.
Will exposure to such drastic regulations have a serious long-term impact on civil liberties? Will some of the side-effects of the current restrictions – such as the drop in emissions and a falling crime rate – be used to promote illiberal policies in the future?
