LIVE: Will the ‘new abnormal’ become the ‘new normal’?

The laws passed in late March to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic are the greatest restrictions on liberty in modern British history.
And a new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs warns that prolonged exposure to such drastic regulations could have a serious long-term impact on civil liberties, whilst some of the side-effects of the current restrictions – such as the drop in emissions and a falling crime rate – could be used to promote illiberal policies in the future.
Join tonight’s webinar Liberty after the Lockdown – featuring the IEA’s Mark Littlewood and report author Christopher Snowdon.