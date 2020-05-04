Jennie Formby Quits as Labour Party’s General Secretary

Jennie Formby has announced she is standing down as General Secretary of the Labour Party:

It has been a huge privilege to be General Secretary of the largest political party in Europe for the last two years, but now we have a new leadership team it is the right time to step down. I would like to thank Jeremy, our members and my staff colleagues who have given me so much support during what has been a very challenging period, in particular when I was suffering from ill health. I wish Keir and Angela the very best of luck in taking the party forward and leading Labour to victory at the next General Election.

It was always obvious that a purge of Labour HQ would see Len McCluskey’s former lover leave the building. She has also recently overcome a cancer battle…