Chuka Outpaces Osborne’s Post-Sacking Job Uptake

After a long trawl through Companies House records, its appears the swathe of MPs who lost their seats in the December election are struggling to find new work – with one noticeable exception: Chuka Ummuna. According to Guido’s findings, Chuka has accrued four jobs since losing his battle for a Westminster seat last year. It took two months longer for job-hoarding George Osborne to pick up his third post-chancellor gig…

On top of his £5,000-a-month chairmanship of the failing think tank, Progressive Centre UK, a month ago Chuka took on a directorship of Digital Identity Net U.K.- a “digital identity assurance network… placing the consumer in control of their data privacy and validated digital identities.” The former Labour, former The Independent Group, former Change UK – The Independent Group, former LibDem MP has also added two other jobs to his CV since leaving parliament; as a “strategic corporate advisor to companies“, and as a contributor to Forbes on his natural area of expertise: leadership strategy…