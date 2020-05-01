WATCH: Dawn Butler Says Labour Will Be Found to be Racist, Party Has To “Live With It”

Guido has got hold of the video, first reported in the Mail, of senior Labour MP Dawn Butler saying her party will be found guilty of institutional racism by the equalities watchdog. Watch her blasé comments above…

“You know, racism, institutionally racism has existed, and no matter who was in charge, and the party will be found to be institutionally racist, so we may as well just accept that point now, the party will be found to be institutionally racist, what we have to do is live with it”

Butler went on to talk about the need to find long-term solutions to address her party’s racism. Guido can reveal that in the same Zoom call with Momentum activists, the former Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities said she felt “gaslighted” by people in her party when she brought up racism issues, and that “they were basically just taking the mick, so they really didn’t care about any of the issues I was raising.”

Wasn’t Corbyn’s always adamant that Labour is an anti-racist party?