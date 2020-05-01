Tories On Three Line Whip For Digital Voting Test Re-Run

At 4pm this afternoon MPs will participate in another electronic voting test, after yesterday’s abysmal failure which saw less than a third of the house vote and a staggering number of MPs unable to access the new voting site. Guido understands Parliamentary authorities are blaming an overzealous firewall for the widespread problems MPs faced…

This time around the Tories have imposed a three line whip to stress test the system, something that MPs are not all too happy about. One senior Tory tells Guido “that’s another twenty minutes of my life I’ll never get back”…