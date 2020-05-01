Newsnight Public Health Expert is Labour Donor

Last night’s Newsnight featured public health physician Professor Gabriel Scally slamming the last decade of Tory rule, saying “The resilience has been stripped systematically out of the system… If you make the system as lean and emaciated as it is there will not be the public health staff there… you can’t magic them up out of nowhere”

While Christopher Snowdon has already dived into the problem with Professor Scally’s claims on NHS spending and his politics; Guido wondered why Gabriel Scally – whose role as Regional Director of Public Health saw him on over £200,000 a year of taxpayers’ money – might be so keen to attack the government rather than the NHS he’s done so well out of? It came as no surprise to Guido that Newsnight failed to highlight to viewers Professor Scally’s years of Labour donations, activism and affiliations.

I'm delighted that Keir Starmer is standing to be leader of the #Labour Party, and I'm with him. He is exactly the leader that Labour and the country needs. For the #NHS, climate change and to lead a high quality Labour frontbench against the Tories.https://t.co/PCQZ9GQPJK — Gabriel Scally (@GabrielScally) January 8, 2020

It’s all getting very weary now…

UPDATE: Guido asked the BBC if they recognised this incident as a breach of guidelines on informing their audiences of ‘Contributors’ Affiliations’. They have officially declined to comment…