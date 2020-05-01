Newsnight Public Health Expert is Labour Donor

Last night’s Newsnight featured public health physician Professor Gabriel Scully slamming the last decade of Tory rule, saying “The resilience has been stripped systematically out of the system… If you make the system as lean and emaciated as it is there will not be the public health staff there… you can’t magic them up out of nowhere”

While Christopher Snowdon has already dived into the problem with Professor Scully’s claims on NHS spending; Guido wondered why Gabriel Scully – whose role as Regional Director of Public Health saw him on over £200,000 a year of taxpayers’ money – might be so keen to attack the government than the NHS he’s done so well out of? It came as no surprise to Guido that Newsnight failed to highlight to viewers Professor Scully’s years of Labour donations, activism and affiliations. It’s all getting very weary now…