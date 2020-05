The lockdown is turning plenty of us barking mad, though it appears Ed Miliband needs to get out for his daily walk as in a recent interview he revealed he’s taken to looking after an imaginary dog, ‘Chutney’; “because it’s got all the advantages of having a dog… well it doesn’t, but you can imagine the advantages of having a dog without the obligations”. Miliband is even trying to imagine what breed of imaginary dog he’s made up. It honestly beagles the mind…