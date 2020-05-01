COVID-19: SHOULD CHINA PAY THE PRICE?

China has been widely criticised for covering up the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan – and has since adopted “mask diplomacy” – sending medical supplies and flying Chinese medical teams to foreign countries to help the fight against Covid-19.
Some argue the Chinese Communist Party must be held to account – and that the international community should find ways to seek financial compensation from the Chinese regime.
In this new video Dr. Steve Davies, Head of Education at the Institute of Economic Affairs, and Emily Carver, the IEA’s Media Manager, discuss potential action against the Chinese government with Sam Armstrong, co-author of the Henry Jackson Society report ‘Coronavirus Compensation? Assessing China’s Potential Culpability and Avenues of Legal Response’