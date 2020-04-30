Boris Wishes Colonel Tom Moore Happy Birthday

Britain is being treated to a number of uplifting birthdays at the moment, with Boris’s child born yesterday and today bringing the hundredth birthday of Captain Colonel* Tom Moore, who just today surpassed £30 million raised for the NHS. To mark his birthday, along with an RAF fly-past of his home, Boris sent his heartfelt birthday message to Colonel Tom thanking him for his efforts, calling him “a Point of Light in all our lives”. Responding, Colonel Tom thanked the PM saying getting the message was:

“really outstanding because he has been doing so well; and look what he’s produced recently, or what Carrie has produced, we’ve got another boy into the country. Well done Prime Minister”.

Birthday cake all round…

*Her Majesty the Queen promoted him this morning.