Tory Parliamentary Party Has Flipped from Remain to Leave

Research compiled by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank has revealed a dramatic shift in the original Brexit positions of MPs in Parliament. Until the 2019 election, a clear majority of Tory MPs had voted Remain in the 2016 referendum. Despite a large number describing themselves as ‘re-leavers’, supportive of implementing a decision they did not vote for, the realities of the imbalance were clear as the last chaotic parliament lurched from Brexit crisis to Brexit crisis…

Now it has been revealed that after the 2019 election, for the first time a majority of Tory MPs voted Leave as well as all four holders of the Great Offices of State. It can only strengthen the Government’s negotiating position…