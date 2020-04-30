Top German Virologist Cites Lack of Market Forces in UK Healthcare for Sluggish Response

In a comprehensive interview with “Germany’s leading coronavirus expert” Christian Drosten – one of the scientists who first identified the SARS virus in 2003 – The Guardian asked about how the UK was doing in comparison to Germany:

Q: From where you stand, how is the UK handling the situation?

A: It’s clear that testing was implemented a little bit too late in the UK. Public Health England was in a position to diagnose the disease very early on – we worked with them to make the diagnostic test – but rollout in Germany was driven in part by market forces, which made it fast, and that wasn’t the case in the UK. Now, though, I have the impression that the UK is really gaining momentum in this regard, and that it is coordinating testing efforts better than Germany.