Roars No More

The moderate faction’s Labour news site The Red Roar, has shut up shop following the election of Keir Starmer. After the 2019 election result the site stuck around to throw some final punches at Rebecca Long-Bailey’s leadership campaign. The site, which some conspiracy theorists “proved” was run by us here at Guido for reasons we could never fathom, hasn’t published any new content since February 23rd. Contributors are, Guido understands, now working for Keir Starmer. Based on the few very pro-Starmer Tweets still occasionally coming from their account, it seems it’s a case of job done…