NHS Hires £45,000 Manager of Performing Arts

As Britain braced for Coronavirus in early March, South West Yorkshire Partnership got their priorities straight by hiring a £45,000-per-annum arts and health programme manager, who is responsible for Calderdale’s “Living a Larger Life“ programme, the mission statement of which states:
“Happiness and love. Pain, longing and loss. Reconciliation and redemption. Our sense of self and our way of connecting to ourselves and to others at an emotional level. That is what art in all its forms can help us with. Art can heal us. Art can help us to tell new stories which will take us to new places, and art can help us to tell the old stories in a way that connect at a deeper level”
Guido can well imagine all those NHS diversity managers could well need to do some art after a stressful day of, well, organising pronouns or doing whatever they do …
If you are lucky enough to get hired by the NHS for the role, you will be in charge of
Colonel Tom’s fundraised £30 million could pay for one ‘arts and health manager’ per constituency…