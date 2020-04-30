Deranged Boris Hater Emma Kennedy Threatens TalkRADIO for Describing Her Accurately

Deranged Boris hater and TV celebrity Emma Kennedy is probably best known to the political world for her relentless tweeting. Her conspiracy-laden speculation as to why Boris was missing PMQs yesterday was, along with Alastair Campbell’s unhinged rant that Boris should have prioritised PMQs over the birth of his son, the subject of a Dan Wooton monologue on TalkRADIO yesterday. Emma was not happy…

As well as submitting a formal complaint to the station, the former Celebrity MasterChef winner demanded the ‘defamatory’ video was taken down, claimed the “matter will be taken further” and took to reminding everyone that she “used to be a lawyer.” Read the full bitch fight here:

Guido looks forward to seeing this one develop…
