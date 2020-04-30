Buckland Confirms Government Will Miss Testing Target

Robert Buckland was sent out by No. 10 this morning to start lowering expectations that the Government is on course to hit its stated 100,000 tests-a-day target by the end of April, as projected by Matt Hancock at the start of the month. Buckland candidly told Kay Burley, “it’s probable we won’t, we will in the next few days hit that target.” He seems to have pushed the deadline back to “in the next few days”…

It’ll be a nail-biter of a finish if the Government are to pull it off, with just over 52,000 tests carried out yesterday, and capacity now at 73,000, there’s a some way to go today and the experts say it needs to be more systematic. It’ll make headlines when the Government falls short, it’s been an impressive ramping up in the last couple of weeks nonetheless…