Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn have stepped back from frontline politics – both think their brands of socialism will win in the long term.

The former Labour leader claimed, in the aftermath of a crushing election defeat, that the Left had “won the argument”. Does he have a point? Are young socialists no longer “growing out of socialism” like their parents and grandparents? Could socialists be beaten at the ballot box but shift the overall debate?
Mark Littlewood, Director General at the Institute of Economic Affairs, joined Kristian Niemietz – author of IEA bestseller Socialism: The Failed Idea That Never Dies – and IEA Head of Communications Emma Revell to discuss the likelihood of a long-term shift to socialism.
And you can download Socialism: The Failed Idea That Never Dies, for free, here: iea.org.uk/