Virtual PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

With Boris having a pretty reasonable excuse for missing PMQs today, it once again falls to Dominic Raab to go up against Sir Keir. Read the full list of questioners below…

  • James Cartlidge (Con)
  • Sir Desmond Swayne (Con)
  • Rob Roberts (Con)
  • Allan Dorans (SNP)
  • Rober Courts (Con)
  • Zarah Sultana (Lab)
  • Robert Largan (Con)
  • Wes Streeting (Lab)
  • Shailesh Vara (Con)
  • Geraint Davies (Lab)
  • Mark Pritchard (Con)
  • Alex Cunningham (Lab)
  • Saqib Bhatti (Con)
  • Alison Thewliss (SNP)
  • David Mundell (Con)
  • Dave Doogan (SNP)
  • Cheryl Gillan (Con)
  • Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)
  • Caroline Ansell (Con)
  • Fleur Anderson (Lab)
  • Phillip Davies (Con)
  • Jessica Morden (Lab)
  • James Wild (Con)
  • Tim Farron (LD)
  • Tim Loughton (Con)
  • Tulip Siddiq (Lab)
  • Ben Everitt (Con)
  • Stephen Timms (Lab)
  • Mark Pawsey (Con)
  • Richard Burgon (Lab)
  • Simon Fell (Con)
  • Rushanara Ali (Lab)
