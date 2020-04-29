Virtual PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
With Boris having a pretty reasonable excuse for missing PMQs today, it once again falls to Dominic Raab to go up against Sir Keir. Read the full list of questioners below…
- James Cartlidge (Con)
- Sir Desmond Swayne (Con)
- Rob Roberts (Con)
- Allan Dorans (SNP)
- Rober Courts (Con)
- Zarah Sultana (Lab)
- Robert Largan (Con)
- Wes Streeting (Lab)
- Shailesh Vara (Con)
- Geraint Davies (Lab)
- Mark Pritchard (Con)
- Alex Cunningham (Lab)
- Saqib Bhatti (Con)
- Alison Thewliss (SNP)
- David Mundell (Con)
- Dave Doogan (SNP)
- Cheryl Gillan (Con)
- Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)
- Caroline Ansell (Con)
- Fleur Anderson (Lab)
- Phillip Davies (Con)
- Jessica Morden (Lab)
- James Wild (Con)
- Tim Farron (LD)
- Tim Loughton (Con)
- Tulip Siddiq (Lab)
- Ben Everitt (Con)
- Stephen Timms (Lab)
- Mark Pawsey (Con)
- Richard Burgon (Lab)
- Simon Fell (Con)
- Rushanara Ali (Lab)