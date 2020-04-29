Virtual PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

With Boris having a pretty reasonable excuse for missing PMQs today, it once again falls to Dominic Raab to go up against Sir Keir. Read the full list of questioners below…

James Cartlidge (Con)

Sir Desmond Swayne (Con)

Rob Roberts (Con)

Allan Dorans (SNP)

Rober Courts (Con)

Zarah Sultana (Lab)

Robert Largan (Con)

Wes Streeting (Lab)

Shailesh Vara (Con)

Geraint Davies (Lab)

Mark Pritchard (Con)

Alex Cunningham (Lab)

Saqib Bhatti (Con)

Alison Thewliss (SNP)

David Mundell (Con)

Dave Doogan (SNP)

Cheryl Gillan (Con)

Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)

Caroline Ansell (Con)

Fleur Anderson (Lab)

Phillip Davies (Con)

Jessica Morden (Lab)

James Wild (Con)

Tim Farron (LD)

Tim Loughton (Con)

Tulip Siddiq (Lab)

Ben Everitt (Con)

Stephen Timms (Lab)

Mark Pawsey (Con)

Richard Burgon (Lab)

Simon Fell (Con)

Rushanara Ali (Lab)