Public Think Media Responding to Coronavirus Pandemic Worse Than Government

A YouGov poll of 2,823 people conducted last week for the Oxford Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford, asked

Do you think each of the following is doing a good job or a bad job in responding to the coronavirus pandemic?

A majority say the UK government is doing a good job (54%) and more people think that the Conservative Party on 42% is doing a better job than news organisations trailing on 37%. Way behind the Labour Party on 15% is not so well perceived. It would appear that the elements of the media that have set themselves up as the opposition, are losing…
mdi-tag-outline Polls Reuters YouGov
mdi-timer April 29 2020 @ 09:53 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story