Public Think Media Responding to Coronavirus Pandemic Worse Than Government

A YouGov poll of 2,823 people conducted last week for the Oxford Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford, asked

Do you think each of the following is doing a good job or a bad job in responding to the coronavirus pandemic?

A majority say the UK government is doing a good job (54%) and more people think that the Conservative Party on 42% is doing a better job than news organisations trailing on 37%. Way behind the Labour Party on 15% is not so well perceived. It would appear that the elements of the media that have set themselves up as the opposition, are losing…