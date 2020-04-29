Piers Trails Peston, Kuenssberg, and Rigby on Holding Government to Account

New polling from Ipsos MORI has revealed that less than half the public think any part of the media is doing a “good job” at holding the Government to account over its response to Coronavirus. Not great considering polls consistently show more than half of the country is supportive of the Government at the moment. One journalist, however performs ten points worse then his TV colleagues. Just 29% think Piers Morgan is doing a “good job” of holding the government to account. The rest of the broadcast media get a solid 40%…