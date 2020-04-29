Newsnight Switches to Unidentifiable ‘Experts’

After yesterday’s furore over Panorama, Guido sat down to watch Newsnight, anticipating having to Google whether the producers had once again gone to a communist activist for help finding nurses to interview. After much hype from Goodall on Twitter about his exclusive interview with frontline health staff, Guido was very disappointed to find out the two interviewees were kept anonymous. Canny move by the BBC to prevent further accusations of selection bias, avoid having to explain the questionable guest vetting in by preventing external scrutiny altogether…