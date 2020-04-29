Lithuania’s Lockdown Pub Solution

As part of Lithuania’s phased lockdown exit, strict social distancing measures are still in place making ordinary operation impossible for many small enclosed cafes and bars. Customers are limited to one at a time, tables are required to be at least two metres apart, and mask wearing is mandatory. Capital city Vilnius, however, has a solution that is designed to save hundreds of small firms. Mayor Remigijus Šimašius has announced that public spaces will become outdoor spaces for those businesses to operate in:

“Plazas, squares, streets – nearby cafes will be allowed to set up outdoor tables free of charge this season and thus conduct their activities during quarantine”

Eighteen public squares and spaces have been opened up in the city to facilitate the plan, with additional sites to be added as the summer approaches. More than 160 cafes and restaurants in the city have already joined the initiative. Something the UK could learn from to help save our small pubs and cafes?..