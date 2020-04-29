Corbyn Disproves Sarkar’s Social Modelling

Yesterday, internationally-renowned epidemiologist Ash Sarkar was on Sky News talking about the how the government shouldn’t worry confusing different sections of society with different advice on what they can and can’t do as the lockdown winds down:

“I don’t necessarily think you’re going to have a load of over-70s who say ‘my right to go to the pub and down a pint of real ale trumps my responsibility to make sure the NHS doesn’t become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients in the event of a second wave of infections. If you explain to people why there are certain restrictions and you also tailor those restrictions to be sensible.”

You’d have thought Ash would know just how belligerent and ignorant some 70-year-olds can be…