Finally found the Little Britain sketch on Downing Street press conferences... pic.twitter.com/dm2z1StvOt — John Stevens (@johnestevens) April 27, 2020

Before we get to today’s Daily Government Briefing, Guido thought this brilliantly clairvoyant skit from Little Britain was worth a share. Over a decade on, Matt Lucas playing a member of the lobby asking questions no one wants the answer to is spookily close to real life…