Left Wing Activists Plan to Hijack Today’s NHS One Minute Silence

Radical left wing activists are planning to hijack the planned minute’s silence today for fallen frontline staff, attempting to extend and twist this solemn moment of reflection into a political demonstration. Today’s 11:00 one minute’s silence is being promoted by government figures and others, including NHS England medical director Stephen Powis, Chief nursing officer Ruth May, and The Archbishop of York John Sentanu. Left-wing activists will today attempt to hijack it, by turning the moment into a protest over PPE provision. Cynical.

Advertised by a branch of Laura Pidcock’s People’s Assembly group as “1st Major Mass Protest Action by Health Workers in UK during the pandemic!”, the conveniently timed PPE demonstration attempts to take vital care workers away from treating patients for half an hour or longer this morning. The cover photo for the barmy event includes the hashtag #HancockMustGo…

The facebook event for the strike, which has a heady 35 people ‘going’ and ’29 interested’, says that not only will they be encouraging essential healthcare workers to protest for half an hour, but also for “non-essential” workers at the hospital “to walk out and not go back”:

“The action has the support of the staff side unions and management have accepted that workers will take part. Workers across much of health and social care are discussing similar actions and more.” “Many at Guy’s and St Thomas’ are arguing to go further – to stay out for half an hour and for non-essential workers to walk out and not go back. Shutting down non-essential work is vital to protect workers’ health and that of the public.”

How they are defining “non essential workers” who are currently working at Guy’s and St Thomas’, Guido isn’t quite sure…