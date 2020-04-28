German Doctors’ Naked PPE Protest

German doctors are protesting over the lack of Personal Protective Equipment they have to deal with the global Coronavirus pandemic. A group of medical professionals in Germany have launched a creative campaign calling for “more political support” in order to be properly equipped to deal with the outbreak – posing for naked photographs to highlight their cause, saying “when we run out of what little we have, we look like this.”

The Guardian reports that “A recent study by an association of German health insurers found that doctors were lacking more than 100 millon single-use masks, almost 50 million filter masks, more than 60 million single-use aprons, and a similar number of disposable gloves.”

This German campaign comes as an American nurse who was campaigning for more PPE sadly died just days before her retirement. As you would expect during a global pandemic, the shortage of PPE is global and most countries are struggling to obtain supplies…