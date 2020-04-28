China Threatens Australian Consumer Embargo Over Coronavirus Inquiry

The Chinese Communist Party is threatening a boycott of imports of Australian wine and beef if the country pushes ahead with an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia’s proposed inquiry was proposed by Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party Government and is supported by the Labor Party opposition.

When interviewed in The Australian Financial Review, the Chinese Ambassador to Australia “refused to accept that the virus had started in a Wuhan wet market”, called Australia’s push for an inquiry into it “dangerous”, and claimed that “the Chinese public is frustrated, dismayed and disappointed with what Australia is doing now”. The Communist ambassador went on to threaten consumer boycotts and less tourism for Australia. If the Chinese Government is confident they are not to blame, then why are they so afraid of an inquiry?..