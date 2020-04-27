Swinson Considering a Return to Frontline Politics

Jo Swinson’s dramatic loss of her Dunbartonshire seat in December to the SNP was one of the biggest moments of the election in which her recast ‘revoke’ party profoundly flopped. Now, however, the LibDem leader whose term of office lasted for less time than the ‘interim’ stewardship of Ed Davey, is reportedly considering a return to the front line, up in Scotland. You Swinson, you lose some…

The National is reporting that when asked about a rumoured Swinson return, Scottish LibDem Leader Willie Rennie said:

“She’s not made her mind up about that but I think she’s talented and would be great to have. It’s too early for her to leave the political scene – I hope she does do it.”

If she does make a comeback, the SNP will be hoping she takes her attitude to throwing away referendum results across to Holyrood…