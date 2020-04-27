No. 10 Give Up On Lobby Hacks, Ask Public to Submit Questions

Guido’s spent much of this pandemic covering the Lobby’s shoddy performance in covering Coronavirus, and in Saturday’s Guido Talks observed Matt Hancock had taken away the opportunity to ask follow-up questions at the Daily Briefings as No. 10 lose patience with the media’s attempted gotcha attempts. Today the Government has gone further and launched a new initiative asking the public to submit the questions they actually want answering. Think you can do better than Peston, Beth etc.? Submit your questions here…

At the start of this crisis, No. 10 offered an olive branch to the Lobby and tries to broker a peace deal – it seems the entente cordiale has broken down…