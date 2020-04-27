Corbyn is a ‘Coughing, Stubborn, Old Fool’

Guido has been drawing attention to the risk Corbyn is taking at his age (70) by unnecessarily going into parliament and breaking social distancing rules. This video of him, taken from his final meeting of the PLP as leader on March 30, suggests he should not be putting the public at risk. As the Mail on Sunday asked yesterday, why are Jeremy Corbyn and his wife defying coronavirus rules by going to PMQs? Is it because he is a coughing, stubborn, old fool?

Stay home Jeremy, stop being an old fool…