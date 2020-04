The approval ratings of almost all world leaders have risen compared to before the pandemic. After a slight initial rise, however, Japan’s Abe and America’s Trump have seen their ratings fall back down again. Boris, on the other hand, has risen further than the others, from an already high base. Polls show if there were an election tomorrow more than one in two people would vote Tory, and Boris is trusted more than any other politician. Not that you’d get that impression from much of the media…