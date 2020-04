Times Radio Line-Up Revealed

Guido can exclusively reveal the leaked line-up for soon-to-be launched Times Radio. After six years on the BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live, Aasmah Mir (who has been widely expected to be joining the new venture) will be co-presenting the new station’s staple Breakfast show alongside Stig Abell. The line-up looks like it is tilted towards a very middle class, Remainer Radio 4 audience…



Abell and Mir will be joined on the station by the BBC’s John Pienaar, The Times’ Matt Chorley, the BBC’s Phil Williams, the BBC’s Carole Walker,¬†and Mariella Frostrup, who in 2005 was voted the sexiest female voice on television. The full daily line-up is:

Breakfast – Stig Abell & Aasmah Mir

10 am – Matt Chorley

1 pm – Mariella Frostrup

Drivetime – John Pienaar

7pm – Phil Williams

10pm – Carole Walker

Congratulations to Stig on winning the plum breakfast slot. As the station’s launch editor that must have been a really tough interview process. No sign so far of heavily tipped to join Tom Newton Dunn.