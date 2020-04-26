Times Radio Line-Up Revealed

Guido can exclusively reveal the leaked line-up for soon-to-be launched Times Radio. After six years on the BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live, Aasmah Mir (who has been widely expected to be joining the new venture) will be co-presenting the new station’s staple Breakfast show alongside Stig Abell. The line-up looks like it is tilted towards a very middle class, Remainer Radio 4 audience…



Abell and Mir will be joined on the station by the BBC’s John Pienaar, The Times’ Matt Chorley, the BBC’s Phil Williams, the BBC’s Carole Walker, and Mariella Frostrup, who in 2005 was voted the sexiest female voice on television. The full daily line-up is:

Breakfast – Stig Abell & Aasmah Mir

10 am – Matt Chorley

1 pm – Mariella Frostrup

Drivetime – John Pienaar

7pm – Phil Williams

10pm – Carole Walker

Congratulations to Stig on winning the plum breakfast slot. As the station’s launch editor that must have been a really tough interview process. No sign so far of heavily tipped to join Tom Newton Dunn.

