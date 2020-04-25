Guido Talks: Expert Activists and Media Distrust
A review of the week for your lockdown weekend.
Check out some of the stories we talk about here…
Expert Activists
Labour Candidate GP
Kate Sheehan – CLP Vice Chair Nurse
Labour Take No Action Against Sheehan
Faiza Shaheen Fact Checked
Four Way Twitter Melee
Oxford Lecturer Doesn’t Want Oxford To Discover Vaccine
Peston and Piers Suck Worse than Politicians
Broadcast Journalists Emulating Infotainers
Hacks think Hacks Failing at Briefings
Media Confidence Meltdown
Brits More Likely to Abide By Lockdown With Wind Down
mdi-tag-outline
Guido Talks
mdi-timer
April 25 2020 @ 12:15
mdi-share-variant
mdi-twitter
mdi-facebook
mdi-whatsapp
mdi-telegram
mdi-linkedin
mdi-email
mdi-printer
Home Page
Next Story