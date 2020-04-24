Tory Policy Forum Director’s Black Death Spin

National Director of the Conservative Policy Forum Anna Firth has rather stuck her foot in in this week, promoting her organisation with a message that commends the positive after-effects of the black death. Guido would have thought politicians would avoid making positive comparisons about one of the most destructive pandemics the world has seen after the reaction UKIP’s General Secretary provoked comparing his own party to the devastating disease. In a less than well judged Twitter video, Firth says…

“Just like the Black Death which swept through Europe and killed a third of the population, but ended serfdom and ushered in a new era of prosperity and opportunity; I believe that we are on the cusp of profound social change and unprecedented innovation.”

Thank you all 💥⁦⁦@ConservativePF⁩ 💥groups across the Country who are debating 🦠Covid-19🦠 please tell us:

👉who is falling through the cracks & needs more support

👉when should lockdown be lifted

👉how society can improve post Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/UMZeqlgsZn — ANNA FIRTH 🌏🦁🦋 (@anna_firth) April 22, 2020

Anna Firth clearly means well, putting on a brave face in the face of a crisis and finding that silver lining in the Black Death. This is not quite the happy-NHS-clappy vibe the Government is going for…