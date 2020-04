From Monday, Transport for London is to furlough 7,000 staff as Tube and bus journeys have fallen by 95% and 85% respectively, collapsing the firm’s main source of income. The mass-furloughing move is to save the company £15.8 million every four weeks. Whilst this seems like a lot of money to most people, to TfL’s chairman Sadiq Khan, it’s just half the £30 million he’s increased his staffing budget by before Coronavirus struck…