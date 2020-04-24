“Limited progress” made in Round Two of UK-EU Negotiations

A statement put out by the Government says that round two of the ongoing EU-UK Future Relationship negotiations were “full and constructive… conducted remotely by video conference, and with a full range of discussions across all the issues”, however “limited progress was made in bridging the gaps between us and the EU.” The Government is demanding the EU drops its insistence on imposing conditions on the UK which it doesn’t impose on other countries if progress is to be made on the so-called level playing field…

The Government claims there is “promising convergence in the core areas of a Free Trade Agreement, for example on goods and services trade, and related issues such as energy, transport, and civil nuclear cooperation.”, however the EU’s offer on goods trade “falls well short of recent precedent in FTAs it has agreed with other sovereign countries.” The next round begins on the 11th May…