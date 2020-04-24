Labour to Take No Action Against Its Lying Crank Nurse

Yesterday Guido reported that, whilst two Labour Councillors who made distasteful remarks about Boris’s ICU admission have either been kicked out of Labour or sacked from their council cabinet role, the latest example – local Labour Vice Chair and nurse Kate Sheehan, who attacked Matt Hancock over PPE shortages whilst having given away PPE to local volunteers, and who celebrated Boris going to ICU – had not seen any repercussions. Guido made multiple failed attempts to ask Labour if Sheehan remains a CLP Vice Chair…

Guido now understands Labour have written to Sheehan, informing her that her behaviour does not constitute a breach of the party’s rules, and merely reminding her of the ‘high standards of conduct’ the party expects from members. Off scot-free…

Meanwhile, nurse Kate continues to claim the screenshot of her Tweet celebrating Boris’s admission to intensive care was “a fake tweet… it is just not there – this is completely fabricated”, despite all of her tweets being “just not there” since she deleted them all. Since giving her local paper this weak excuse, disabled carer Thomas Evans has been in touch with Guido affirming he captured a screenshot of the Tweet, calling Kate a “liar“. Is Labour really happy for Sheehan to continue representing them?