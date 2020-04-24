Boris’s Less-Than-Surprising Work Return Date

This morning The Telegraph splashes that Boris is preparing to return back to the helm of Government by next Monday, with Boris telling aides to schedule one-on-one virtual meetings with Cabinet Ministers in the meantime to get back up to speed. Is it any surprise though?

Some appear to be surprised by the new timetable, pointing to a previous FT piece which cited May 7th as the PM’s preferred return date. In reality, this timetable was never realistic; two days after Boris was admitted to Intensive Care, Guido covered an expert in The Times who said Boris would need one week’s rest per day in St. Thomas’s ICU. His stay ended up totalling three days. A three-week recovery period would take Boris up to a week yesterday, so keen-to-return Boris is, in fact, only returning to the helm three days earlier than expected.

Boris has spent this week slowly increasing his workload, including daily updates with Raab and tuning into the first digital PMQs and calling the Queen and Trump, The latter of whom said “I will tell you, he sounded incredible, he was ready to go… It’s like the old Boris, tremendous energy, tremendous drive.”

Unfortunately, Dr. Donald later went on to undermine confidence in his medical judgement by appearing to speculate about lung “disinfectant” to protect against Coronavirus…