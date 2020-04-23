Oxford Lecturer Doesn’t Want White British Men to Discover Coronavirus Vaccine

Dr Emily Cousens, a lecturer at Oxford and LSE, has today stolen the OpEd spotlight today with a piece in the Huffington Post, which prays that Oxford does not win the race to develop a vaccine for her fear that “it will be used as it has been in the past, to fulfil its political, patriotic function as proof of British excellence.” Cousens is studying for a PhD in gender studies sat Oxford Brookes, so she knows what she’s talking about…

Emily predicts that, while Britain was too late when it came to stockpiling PPE, we won’t be caught out again and a vaccine, should we create one, “and it will be Britons who are prioritised for protection.” Emily goes on to imagine that, “If there is enough vaccine to go round, the UK will be the world’s saviour. We’ll quickly forget the devastating delay of the UK government to take action.” God forbid Britain puts saving lives ahead of taking chunks out of Boris…

Emily is so wedded to her hatred of seeing Britain succeed she won’t let her dogma “overshadow” being able to see her dad again soon, who she mentions is “increasingly worried he won’t be able to return to his usual ways for years – until such a vaccine is developed”. He must be so proud she’s willing to make this ideological sacrifice for him…

UDPATE: To all those in the comments pointing out Oxford Brookes is not part of the University of Oxford, she teaches at the University of Oxford, where she also obtained a degree and is now studying for a PhD at Oxford Brookes.