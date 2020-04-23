Labour Councillor Sacked After Claiming PM’s ICU Admission Was ‘Publicity Stunt’

Remember Julie Heselwood, the Labour Party councillor who promoted a crass conspiracy theory about the Prime Minister’s battle with coronavirus? She has subsequently lost her job as “deputy executive member for learning, skills and employment”. It seems her apology did not do the trick. Although she remains a councillor…

Another Labour Party activist who appears to remain in post, however, is Kate Sheehan – a Rochford and Southend CLP vice chair and nurse who deleted all her tweets after multiple media outlets picked up on her tweet about not having enough PPE, while she was donating other PPE elsewhere. Sheehan has now subsequently admitted to her local newspaper that she had enough PPE at her hospital all along. The media uncritically reported her original tweet as if it was a first hand account from the front line…

“She explained her tweet about PPE was never specifically about her place of work but about the situation for frontline workers everywhere who must go to work in fear due to the government’s delays in properly supplying protective equipment.”

No wonder she wasn’t talking “about her place of work” – her hospital had been receiving containers full of extra PPE all along. In the local press she has also claimed that the tasteless tweet (above) celebrating Boris being admitted to ICU was “faked”. Conveniently her now deleted Twitter account can provide no evidence either way for this assertion. Guido has repeatedly contacted the Labour Party to ask if shifty Sheehan remains a party Vice Chair. They have not responded…