Government’s Mask Cover Up

Health Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt voiced what many in Westminster have been saying privately for weeks on ITV’s Peston programme last night – that hesitance in the Government recommending widespread mask wearing is due to worries NHS supply lines may be depleted, rather than questions over the actual utility of mask wearing for individuals. The Government, however, publicly continues to argue that the science on mask wearing itself if unclear. By not openly admitting what seems to be the real reason, the public is being treated as fools. Not a good look…

Mask wearing is already widespread in Asia and recommended by epidemiological experts in countries like Germany and the US. It comprises a key part of some of the lockdown wind down strategies proposed by wonk world. In any event, surely home-made improvised masks will be acceptable for non-clinical use. Time the Government comes clean…