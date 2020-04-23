Corbyn’s New Anti-Eco Modelling Career

Jeremy Corbyn has found himself a new job in semi-retirement, instagram modelling for a boiler company. Earlier this week, Jeremy Corbyn posed for a photo brandishing branding for Mak Gas Ltd in front of a sparkly new boiler they installed at his home. Now Mak Gas is sponsoring the post on Instagram. Captioning the photo, MGL wrote…

“What a pleasure to install a boiler for @jeremycorbyn!… We completed an emergency boiler installation with an Ideal Vogue which included an extended 12-year warranty as we are accredited installers for all Ideal boilers.”

Which is odd, because the Green New Deal Corbyn championed and campaigned for alongside his preferred heiress, Rebecca Long-Bailey, would necessitate the removal of all gas boilers across the country. With a 12-year warranty it looks like Corbyn’s betting on his party being out of power for some time to come…