The House of Commons’ first virtual parliament ran relatively smoothly today, with only a few MPs losing connection mid-question. Wales’ proceedings didn’t run quite as smoothly, with the Labour Health minister Vaughan Gething swearing at a fellow member being picked up when he left his microphone on. It appears Gething directed his fury at fellow Labour AM Jenny Rathbone, spitting “what the f**k is the matter with her?” Plaid Cymru are of course demanding his resignation…