Vulnerable Septuagenarian Flouts NHS Shielding Advice

Jeremy Corbyn sat in the Chamber of the House of Commons throughout Prime Minister’s Questions, despite not being in line to speak. The backbench MP has previously been spotted flouting social distancing rules, sitting close by aides in Portcullis House after Parliament shut down. Now Corbyn has flouted the NHS guidelines again, rejecting the approach taken by his elderly parliamentarian colleagues. Guido is concerned for Jeremy, who is at risk and putting himself in danger…

Even when he was Leader of the Opposition there was little excuse for ignoring the recommendations, as senior figures from the Lord Speaker to the Shadow Health Secretary continue to carry out their role remotely from home. Now he’s just a backbench MP there really is no excuse…